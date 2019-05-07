Lucy Boynton Tries Out Hollywood's Favorite Hair-Color Trend At The Met Gala

While subtle hair color changes have rocked Hollywood recently — from Jennifer Love Hewitt going sunlit brunette to Bella Hadid's switch from dark chocolate to caramel — there will thankfully always be celebrities who embrace more daring dyes.
At the 2019 Met Gala, patron saint of choppy bobs Lucy Boynton arrived with her hair dyed a pastel shade best described as "dusty blue." In doing so, she joins other Hollywood hair color risk-takers like Lady Gaga, who showed off blue hair back in January, and Maisie Williams, who just went from pink to lilac and then back to pink again after wrapping Game of Thrones.
Unlike some of the looks worn by last night's other guests, like Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, Boynton's blue period is not a wig. Rather, as the actress' hairstylist Jenny Cho revealed, the shade comes courtesy of a color rinse.
"When I saw the sketch of her Prada dress, I envisioned Lucy as a fairy walking through magical fields of delicate and dainty fresh baby spring flowers," Cho said in a press release. "So, we decided to put on a rinse over her hair and make it dusty blue to give the hair a fairy bend, complete with a headpiece made of soft pastel flowers."
Indeed, decked out in a shimmery pink pastel gown with sparkles on her face, fabric flowers in her hair, and even a diamond headdress, Boynton looked like the personification of the Beatles song Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds — which just so happens to be exactly what her makeup artist Jo Baker was after last night.
Between this, that magnificent bob we can't stop obsessing over, and all those stunning graphic eyeliner moments on the red carpet, Boynton has further cemented her status as a beauty risk-taker to watch.
