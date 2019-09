Lucy Boynton Tries Out Hollywood's Favorite Hair-Color Trend At The Met Gala

At the 2019 Met Gala , patron saint of choppy bobs Lucy Boynton arrived with her hair dyed a pastel shade best described as "dusty blue." In doing so, she joins other Hollywood hair color risk-takers like Lady Gaga , who showed off blue hair back in January, and Maisie Williams , who just went from pink to lilac and then back to pink again after wrapping Game of Thrones.