Emilia Clarke's Hair Sent A Special Message At The Game Of Thrones Premiere

The actress, whose character Daenerys Targaryen was known for her braids, chose an intricate twisted updo to honor her role perfectly — and purposely. “I wanted to incorporate a braid as a nod to Daenerys Targaryen,” says her longtime hairstylist Jenny Cho. The braid was so detailed that it looked as if it had come straight off the GOT set — and we know the Mother of Dragons would be proud.