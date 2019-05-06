Last night was a dark one for Daenerys Targaryen — and that's putting it lightly. Not only did another of her dragons go down (maybe?), she also had to mourn the loss of her most loyal companion, watch her best friend get beheaded, and lose even more of her fleet to enemy forces... all in a matter of what? A few days? We knew D.B. Weiss and David Benioff weren't going to let
us her off easy in the end, but killing off a second dragon? That was low, even for them.
With all that's going on in her life lately, it's a wonder that Dany has any time to think about picking out a new outfit. But alas, along with a drunken hook-up (Jaime, you're dead to us) and a denied proposal (stay true to yourself, Arya), episode 4 gave us yet another Daenerys look to over think and over analyze.
Since the season 7 finale, Dany has hardly strayed from her ubiquitous white fur coat. It's gone through some minor changes, sure, but for the most part, her costume hasn't completely transformed — until now. In the wake of the Battle of Winterfell, we saw Dany trade in her all-white look in favor of something a little more appropriate: a gray and red fur number that perfectly mirrors that first scene's darker mood.
Her new look features a criss-cross front with red fur seams that serve as a stark contrast to her usual white ones. Of course, her ever-present dragon pendant finishes off the look, which, if we're getting extra critical, might've been a clue to what followed during the attack on King's Landing (R.I.P. Rhaegal). With death following her every move, we can't help but assume that the 4th episode's opening scene won't be the last time we see this moodier look on the Mother of Dragon(s).
