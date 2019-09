us

Last night was a dark one for Daenerys Targaryen — and that's putting it lightly. Not only did another of her dragons go down ( maybe ?), she also had to mourn the loss of her most loyal companion, watch her best friend get beheaded , and lose even more of her fleet to enemy forces... all in a matter of what? A few days? We knew D.B. Weiss and David Benioff weren't going to lether off easy in the end, but killing off a second dragon? That was low, even for them.