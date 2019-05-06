For the last decade, Maisie Williams has been known as Arya Stark, the highborn scamp with lightning-fast reflexes and an aversion to dainty needlework on Game of Thrones. Although her character has officially been dubbed the MVP of the show, IRL, Williams is far from the dagger-swinging assassin she portrays on TV.
Instead of Gendry and kill lists, the actress has a passion for pink hair and tattoos — and while she's revealed that she ditched her brunette roots after wrapping GoT as a way of reclaiming her own identity, Williams hasn't been as open about the minimal artwork decorating her arms, ankles, and ribs. Like her on-screen sister and real-world BFF Sophie Turner, the 22-year-old has quite the collection, and seems to add to it every time we open Instagram.
Sure, it may be hard to keep with Williams and her inclination for ink, but that doesn't mean we aren't going to try. Ahead, a closer look at each tattoo in the actress' lineup...