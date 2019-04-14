Kacey Musgraves Had A Coachella Fail That Will Only Make You Love Her More

Musgraves initiated a call-and-response with the crowd that she shared on Twitter, because if nothing else she knows a good meme (and joke) when she makes one. In the video, her track "Velvet Elvis" is playing and she asks the audience to give her a "haw" for every "yee." Is it possible to be too into something? Because these people were. She drops two yees and gets two haws back, then fakes everyone out on the third. Though she thrusts the mic their way, she doesn't yee — but does get a haw. "I didn't say fuckin' yee," she says and honestly, I haven't laughed this hard all weekend.