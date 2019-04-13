Forget Cherry Blossoms — Japan’s Wisteria Gardens Are A Technicolor Must-See

As cherry blossom season comes to an end in Japan, it’s time to set your gaze on the prettiest thing blooming today. Wisteria is taking over and it’s absolutely gorgeous.
Growing in a range of blue, pink, purple, and white, people can experience these beauties up close, during their peak blooming season around late April and early May. This time of year people flock to Japan to experience the truly unique site.
Wisteria, known as fuji in Japanese, is the country’s second most famous flower mainly because of the beautiful way it grows. It has the ability to bend, according to Travel + Leisure, which means it grows hanging down and can be turned into technicolor tunnels.
You might question why, as wisteria technically grows right here in the United States. According to The Farmer’s Almanac, Japanese wisteria, Wisteria floribunda, is not native to North America and is considered an invasive species. The American alternative, of which pretty impressive displays can be seen at Pennsylvania’s Longwood Gardens or in New York City’s Central Park, isn’t as aggressive as the Japanese version. The abundance and display of blooms featured in Japan is almost impossible to replicate here.
In Japan, however, everything from parks to temples to even one sewage treatment plant become a place to take in it all in. Popular parks will charge a few dollars admission to come and witness all the beauty.