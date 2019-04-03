The Best Destinations To Visit In May, According To Travel Influencers

As a working adult, chances are you missed out on the opportunity to take a traditional spring break trip last month. But guess what? Spring isn't over. There's even more warm weather to come and plenty of places to visit that are no longer packed with tourists, or have yet to reach their high season. While this is good news, you still might be a little too busy adulting to actually do all the research it takes to choose the perfect destination for a May trip, which is exactly why we asked travel influencers to weigh in with their suggestions.
Ahead, you'll find seven May travel destination recommendations from influencers, as well as their tips for what to do and see while you visit each spot. From Paris to Cartagena, from Iceland to Belize, these professional travelers have your May trips taken care of.