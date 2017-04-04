There's no bad time to visit Japan: The foliage in Kyoto around fall is mesmerizing, and Hokkaido in the winter is a snowy wonderland. But, if we were to pick the most magical period in which to experience the country, it would have to be cherry blossom season.
Every year, from late March to early April, these lovely pink flowers — known as sakura in Japanese — crop up all over the country, prompting everyone to stop everything and head outdoors to take in their full glory.
Hanami, or flower appreciation, is a tricky sport for tourists, since the forecast for peak periods is notoriously inaccurate. With a beetle epidemic causing a dwindling population of these precious blooms, there's no time like the present to engage in some hanami.
Since flying to Japan on a whim isn't a possibility for most of us, we're bringing you the next best thing: a virtual escape of gorgeous photos — featuring full blooms from different regions of Japan — so you can marvel at the pretty sights through your computer screen. Still, you'll want to add Japan in cherry blossom season to your travel bucket list, at least for someday.
The scenic Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo is an ideal spot for rowing and appreciating the towering sakura trees.
It's currently full bloom at the Imperial Palace in Kyoto.
The pagoda at Itsukushima Shrine in Miyajima makes a stunning backdrop to the flowers.
Many tourists come to Nara to take selfies with adorable deer, but the pretty cherry blossoms at Kasuga Grand Shrine are equally photogenic.
Okinawa is the earliest prefecture to reach peak cherry blossom season, and the flowers are more vibrant compared to other regions.
This flower petal lake at Hirosaki Castle Park in Aomori can only be described as jaw-droppingly beautiful.
Nagoya Castle in Aichi is home to a variety of rare cherry blossom breeds.
Cherry blossoms can been in every corner of Sensō-ji Temple, one of Japan's most famous landmarks in Asakusa, Tokyo.
