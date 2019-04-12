Justin Bieber Wants To Have A Great Coachella With Kendall Jenner

When it comes to music fests, none is as star-studded as Coachella. This year, the festival, which runs for two weekends in April, should prove no different. One star who is still committed to that Coachella life? Justin Bieber, who just wants to share the desert playground of music with his good pal Kendall Jenner.
Bieber may be married to Jenner's best friend Hailey Baldwin, but Baldwin was nowhere to be found in the throwback pic of him and Jenner.
I have a lot of questions about this photo, but my main one is: Why do they look so scared? Did someone finally see Marshmello without his head on? (Does he have a head?)
Jenner found the photo downright hilarious, writing in the comments section, "HAHA I'm dead."
Baldwin also got in on the action, saying, "hahahahahaha this pic gets me every time."
This particular Coachella pic is likely from 2015, when Bieber and Jenner spent the festival together. That was also the year that Tyler the Creator cursed out Jenner during his set.
"Kendall Jenner’s here, thinking she cute and shit," the rapper said on stage during his set. "Hey Kendall. Kendall! Kendall! I’m over here to your right. Fuck you!"
The artist later took to social media to insist that the comment was a total joke.
