We Looked Back At Olivia Jade's Last Trip To Coachella As An Influencer

It probably won't surprise you to hear that Olivia Jade went to Coachella. Olivia already had a huge online presence as an Instagram influencer (1.4 million followers) and YouTuber (1.9 million subscribers), which means her 2018 Coachella experience was heavily documented.
Given all the legal drama she's immersed in (she and her sister Isabella are two of the students whose parents allegedly bought their way college in the Varsity Blues scam), we don't imagine she'll be at the festival this year. But, we were curious about how she has done Coachella in the past — and a look at her social media accounts was very revealing! While she opted not to vlog during Coachella, she did dedicate a video to getting ready for the extravaganza.
If you're wondering how an influencer does it, you too can do Coachella just like Olivia Jade. Here's how.