This & Other Stories Launch Just Made Wedding Season So. Much. Better.

Wedding season is nearly here, meaning that a summer of champagne toasts, bridesmaid dresses, and high heel-induced pain is no doubt ahead of you. And while a social calendar full of weddings can be challenging (just ask any serial bridesmaid), it does have its perks — namely a game-changing wedding capsule from & Other Stories.
The mass retailer recently debuted a limited-edition bridal collection, which means the days of wishing you hadn't checked 'yes' on that wedding invite is a thing of the past. Priced between $55 and $219, the line is chock full of festive pieces you can actually repeat, like orange sundresses, linen short suits, soft yellow bridesmaid dresses, and eyelet white frocks.
“This wedding capsule collection is designed with the aim to become go-to gems in your wardrobe. A dreamy palette of colors combined with beautiful details and cuts, these are the kind of pieces that you always feel comfortable in and can style to suit all sorts of occasions.” Malin Sone, Head of Design at & Other Stories, told Refinery29. In other words, you can officially say goodbye to bridesmaids dresses that look like they belong at a suburban prom in the 80s.
Before every maid of honor, mother of the bride, and hopeful girlfriend gets their hands on this collection, check out our favorite pieces ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.