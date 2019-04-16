This & Other Stories Launch Just Made Wedding Season So Much Better

“This wedding capsule collection is designed with the aim to become go-to gems in your wardrobe. A dreamy palette of colours combined with beautiful details and cuts, these are the kind of pieces that you always feel comfortable in and can style to suit all sorts of occasions.” Malin Sone, Head of Design at & Other Stories, told Refinery29. In other words, you can officially say goodbye to bridesmaids dresses that look like they belong at a suburban prom in the 80s.