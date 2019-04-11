Lucy Boynton Joined Rami Malek On The Red Carpet In A Delectable Tulle Dress

Lucy Boynton and her boyfriend, Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek took a break from celebrating his new shiny Oscar to party with Cartier in Paris on Wednesday night. The twosome was photographed attending the Clash de Cartier event at La Conciergerie with their arms wrapped around each other.
Boynton dazzled all awards season long with her whimsical choice of dresses, statement makeup, and her enviable chin-grazing bob. So we aren't surprised to see that she looked stunning on the Cartier red carpet. The actress commanded the spotlight in a tulle, tiered gown in purples and pinks with metallic heeled sandals. She styled her blunt bob in an updo and had Twiggy-esque makeup.
While Boynton has been working with stylist Leith Clark, whose roster of clients includes Keira Knightley, Zoe Kazan, and Alison Sudol, she's worn romantic yet show-stopping pieces from Chanel, Valentino, Gucci and Miu Miu, and championed independent brands like Batsheva.
Boyton, 25, and Malek, 37, reportedly started dating while filming Bohemian Rhapsody together. Just before heading to the stage to accept the Academy Award for his role of music legend Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Malek kissed his girlfriend passionately on the lips, confirming that they were an item.
Once onstage, he shouted her out, saying: "Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented," Malek said. "You have captured my heart" — and her tulle dress has officially stolen ours.
