On Sunday, Rami Malek accepted the Best Actor Oscar for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody. He took special care to thank one particular person: his co-star and real-life girlfriend Lucy Boynton, who was also his date to the ceremony.
"Lucy Boynton, you're the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented," Malek said on stage. "You have captured my heart."
The actress, who was raised in London, made her film debut in 2006 with Miss Potter, the movie about the English writer Beatrix Potter. Her role earned Boynton a nomination for a Young Artist Award.
Boynton mainly worked in television for several years after her first film role. Like many British actors, she appeared in a Jane Austen adaptation with 2008's Sense & Sensibility miniseries. She later appeared in British TV programs including Law and Order: UK and the detective series Endeavor.
Years after appearing in Miss Potter, Boynton headed to the big screen again. She appeared in Osgood Perkins 2015 horror film The Blackcoat's Daughter opposite Emma Roberts and Kiernan Shipka. She reunited with Perkins again in 2016, for the spooky haunted house feature I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House. That was the same year that Boynton appeared in the music drama Sing Street, which some compared to a grittier, Irish version of High School Musical.
Boynton's best-seen film role behind Bohemian Rhapsody, however, came with 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, where she portrayed the (mostly quiet) Countess Helena Andrenyi.
Offscreen, Boynton has become a bit of a style icon. Her blunt blonde bangs were one of the most talked about styles of award season. As far as Boynton's red carpet fashion goes, the girl has never met a ribbon she doesn't like.
Yes, Boynton and Malek are adorable, but let's not write Boynton off as just a supportive date to the Academy Awards. She's going places, and those places are likely the next buzzy movie.
