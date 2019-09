Raphina ceases to serve as mere wish-fulfillment when Conor realizes that she’s not just a gorgeous girl he hopes to kiss (and maybe more). She lives in a home for orphaned girls because her father's a drunk, and her mother goes in and out of the hospital due to manic depression. “He is immediately drawn to her because she looks good, but I intended to bring out the idea that as a kid, you think that everyone is sort of an extra in your own story. Then you realize that everybody has their own story, and their own problems, and their own situation. That’s just part of growing up,” Carney says. “I think Conor starts to realize that Raphina’s problems put his to shame.Much like High School Musical, all of the various plot lines culminate during a big song and dance number. It’s very elaborate and, just like “ We’re All in This Together ,” takes place in a high school gym. In a very similar manner to the HSM finale, the number is also a dream sequence. Yes, I hear your protests right now about how "We're All in This Together" is technically supposed to take place within the reality of the film, but when does everyone in a school come together to break the fourth wall and sing directly to the camera about how they’re all experiencing life’s difficulties in tandem? It really skirts the line into non-diegetic territory.In Sing Street, the band assembles to play at the End-of-Term Disco. Conor wants to film one of their now-signature music videos for the band’s new song, “Drive It Like You Stole It.” His vision for the video is a 1950s prom like the one in Back to the Future. As everyone dances in the gym, the crowd will part, and Raphina will walk in, spotting him onstage singing. Their eyes will lock, and they’ll clearly be in love.As the band assembles to practice the song with the extras, it becomes clear that Raphina isn’t going to show. Conor decides to rehearse with the sad lot of extras that have gathered (they can’t quite nail American Bandstand-style dance moves). As the song begins, the film launches into a dream sequence complete with '50s costumes, group choreography, and all of Conor’s dreams coming together. Raphina walks through the crowd. His parents dance together and kiss, their separation called off.“His brother tells him to dream big, and that's what you really get to see...That’s the first time you really see Conor getting inside his head, and what he would make if he had money and also having fixed his family problems if he had the chance. It’s sort of like a magic wand,” Carney says.We also get to see a much different side of Aidan Gillen in this scene. On Game of Thrones, he plays the devious, conniving Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish. He’s one of the few characters on the merciless show to have survived to the sixth season, which is a feat. His longevity is the result of constant manipulation and scheming.In Sing Street, Gillen plays a much more charming (albeit down-on-his-luck) character, and Carney laughs when I point this out. “It’s a fun piece of casting,” he says. “[You]'re definitely going to see another side of him.” It’s especially nice to see Littlefinger cutting loose on the dance floor in the dream sequence. He’s got moves. He also plays such a typical dad, railing against his kids' taste in music. No, Duran Duran aren't The Beatles, but hey, their music videos were innovative for their time.