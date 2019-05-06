Update: This story was originally published on April 11, 2019, in excited anticipation of Baby Sussex’s arrival. Their newborn boy was delivered early this morning, so we couldn’t help but add a few more picks to our royally-obsessed round-up. Congratulations, Meghan and Harry!
News flash: Meghan Markle is due any day now. (You can thank us later for clueing you in to this under-reported royal event.) For the few who have been following along this whole time, you're likely familiar with the Duchess's streamlined, elegant pregnancy looks — and we’re sure the choices she’ll make for her baby will be no exception. Alright, feigned disinterest aside, we're more than a tad curious about what she possibly could have received at her Serena Williams-hosted baby shower — if only to inspire our own baby gift-giving pursuits.
Going off what we do know about Meghan and her thoughtful choices like vegan paint for the nursery, the charitable causes that she champions, and her new status as a Brit, we've got a pretty good start on putting together a royalty-worthy registry. We went ahead and rounded up some of the best Baby Sussex-inspired gifts we could source, and we hope you’ll find that just like Meghan herself, it’s well-rounded, stylish, and socially-minded.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.