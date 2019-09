News flash: Meghan Markle is due any day now . (You can thank us later for clueing you in to this under-reported royal event.) For the few who have been following along this whole time, you're likely familiar with the Duchess's streamlined, elegant pregnancy looks — and we’re sure the choices she’ll make for her baby will be no exception. Alright, feigned disinterest aside, we're more than a tad curious about what she possibly could have received at her Serena Williams-hosted baby shower — if only to inspire our own baby gift-giving pursuits.