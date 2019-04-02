Why Did Justin Bieber Use Diddy’s Tribute To Kim Porter To Promote Drew House?

"Delete this sir he shared this picture in memory of his wife not for promo for the clothing line," one wrote. Added another: "He was mourning about his girlfriend under the post. This is disrespectful." Bieber did not back down, instead he replied to commenters "ur wrong. God knows my heart, I know them and their family don’t tell me I’m being disrespectful I have all of the respect for both of them I didn’t realize it was a photo of him mourning KP but I totally respect that but I also respect how sick of a photo that is! It’s allay [sic] to appreciate art photographs are art and he happens to be wearing an identical outfit of my clothing line and I thought that was really cool."