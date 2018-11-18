Diddy Breaks His Silence On Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter's Death

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has responded to the news of ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s death with a video tribute reflecting on some of their happiest times together.
The Instagram post, shared earlier today, features behind-the-scenes footage from a maternity shoot for Essence magazine in 2006. The couple, who first started dating in 1994 and were on and off until 2007, had three children together.
“For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t,” Combs wrote in the caption. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby.”
In the video, Combs and Porter dance and kiss on set between shots. "I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship,” Combs wrote. “We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love."
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love ?
While they were no longer a couple, it is clear that Porter meant the world to Combs. In an interview with Jet magazine in 2008, he spoke of his admiration for her, saying, "Kim is an incredible mother to our children. We've been part of each other's lives for many years and I have always admired her courage and strength."
Porter was found dead in her home in California on Thursday. The Los Angeles County coroner has called for “additional investigation” into her death after completing an autopsy, according to E! News. She had been treated for pneumonia recently and first responders were called to her home for potential cardiac arrest. TMZ has reported that a source said Porter had been feeling sick for several weeks. While a further investigation has been called for, foul play is not suspected. Porter’s cause of death has been reportedly deferred until the investigation can be completed.
Advertisement