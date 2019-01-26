TMZ reports that 47-year-old model and actress Kim Porter, the ex-girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs and mother of three of his children, was found dead in her California home on Thursday. The outlet says law enforcement received a call around noon about a patient in cardiac arrest.
On January 25, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office revealed the Porter's cause of death was lobar pneumonia, an infection of the lung caused by bacteria, USA Today reports.
Porter and Combs were first linked in 1994, and their relationship was on and off until their final split in 2007. They share twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, now 11, and Christian, now 20. Porter acted in the TV series Wicked Wicked Games in 2006, before appearing as herself in several reality TV projects alongside her then-boyfriend.
Reps for neither Combs nor his son Christian immediately returned Refinery29's request for comment.
This story was originally published on November 15, 2018. Additional reporting was added.
