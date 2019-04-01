7 Pranks To Play On Your Coworkers This April Fools' Day

April Fools' Day is upon us — the one day of the year when it's appropriate (if not expected) to play some kind of prank on people you work with.
Depending on the type of office environment you work in, you might be wanting to participate, even if it's just with that one coworker who just gets you.
If you are planning on playing a trick on someone, just make sure you choose something that will not completely derail your victim's whole day. So long as you keep it friendly and no one gets hurt, gags are pretty much fair game on April 1.
Advertisement
If you're running short on ideas for practical jokes that are office-appropriate, you've come to the right place — we've got you covered.
Ahead is a list of seven hilarious — and office-friendly — pranks that you and your coworkers are sure to get a kick out of this April Fools' Day.
1. The cracked phone screen.
When your coworker goes to the bathroom, slip a cracked screen cover onto their phone. When they next pick it up, they'll think their screen has been shattered.
2. The balloon desk.
This is a classic prank that is hilarious but harmless. It may take a little bit of time to set up, but it's well worth it.
3. The phantom mouse.
Pop a USB wireless mouse into your coworker's computer while they're away and control their computer from your desk. They'll be super confused until they realize what's happening.
4. The newspaper desk.
Cover your coworker's desk with a bunch of newspaper. Another joke that is silly, easy to pull off, and (relatively) quick to clean up.
5. The Jell-O stapler.
A classic move made popular by The Office, putting someone's stapler or tape dispenser in Jell-O is sure to get everyone laughing.
6. The cake box.
Find a cardboard box the size of a cake. Then decorate it with frosting. Put it out in an office common area and watch people try to cut themselves a slice.
7. The empty desk.
This prank takes a bit of time, but if there's a free space available in your office, move your coworker's desk items to another desk that's nearby (or far away). Watch them come to work to a completely empty desk and have to find their things somewhere else in the office. Best of luck trying to keep a straight face.
Advertisement
8. The dead mouse.
If you have a coworker who still uses a mouse, cover the sensor on the bottom with tape so that it doesn’t work. Confusion is guaranteed.
9. The desk spill.
Thanks to science, you can create something that looks just like liquid — but is actually solidified. It only takes a couple of ingredients, and though you may have to get to work early to set up the "spill," it's well worth it.
Advertisement