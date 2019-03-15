Rebecca Taylor Created The Perfect Office Wardrobe & Made It Shoppable

From double-breasted blazers and blouses in what Taylor calls "non-print prints" to bow-sleeved dresses and ruffled, Victorian-esque tops, Tailored is a long way from the polyester suits we're used to seeing around the office. And in true Rebecca Taylor form, the entire collection is made up of beautiful, breathable fabrics like linen and silk. "Comfort is always top of mind when I am designing a collection," she told us, "as a woman and a mom with a demanding schedule, I fully understand that comfort is important."