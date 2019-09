Rebecca Taylor Created The Perfect Office Wardrobe & Made It Shoppable

Enter Tailored . Launched earlier this week, this new collection was inspired by customers who were "finding it difficult to find beautiful, feminine suiting and separates that were appropriate for their work environment," the designer told us. Taylor went on to say that her "customer loves feeling empowered without having to compromise on her feminine style." To solve the age-old problem of what to wear to the office, she designed a 40-piece collection stacked full of work-appropriate pieces that will allow women to express themselves without looking unprofessional.