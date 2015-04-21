Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Rebecca Taylor
Fashion
Tailored Is Solving All Your Office Dressing Woes
by
Eliza Huber
More from Rebecca Taylor
Shopping
This New Bikini Collab Is Retro In The
Best
Way
Jinnie Lee
Apr 21, 2015
Designers
Call It A Comeback: The Prairie-Woman Dress Has Returned
Gina Marinelli
Feb 14, 2015
Shopping
5 Perfect Valentine's Day Outfits (& Your Chance To Win Them)
Alison Baitz
Jan 23, 2015
Fashion Week
The Non-Basic Way To Wear Ruffles (That You Can Recreate With You...
Halfway through Fashion Week we can already tell you a few of the trends that are going to be huge — scooped up instantly by fast-fashion brands and
by
Gina Marinelli
Home
Inside Designer Rebecca Taylor's Vintage-Inspired BK Brownstone
On April 15, we will come out with our very first book — The Glow, An Inspiring Guide to Stylish Motherhood! Over the next few months, we're thrilled to
by
The Glow
Friends Of R29
Win $2,000 Of Chic Spring Clothes From Rebecca Taylor!
As this never-ending winter rages on, we’re over our woolens and daydreaming about fresh spring styles. Rebecca Taylor, always one of our Fashion Week
by
Locke Hughes
Designers
Rebecca Taylor Has The Cure For Sparkly Statement-Necklace Fatigue
On paper, the reoccurring themes of Rebecca Taylor's fall '14 collection may cause some hesitation. Boxy, moto-inspired outerwear; mesh fabrics; raw, rock
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
Rebecca Taylor On Her Fave NYC Eats
On a quest for the next big thing in the food industry, sisters Danielle and Laura Kosann have begun the journey with The New Potato. Profiling chefs,
by
The New Potato
Work & Money
Meet The CEO Behind The BFF-Run Fashion Line You Already Love
Just ask Lucy and Ethel: The close-friends-as-business-partners model may not always lead to success. But, there are a few solid partnerships that
by
Gina Marinelli
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Feb 19 2013
It may not feel like it outside, but spring is on its way, which means it's time to start beefing up your warm weather wardrobe. We can't get enough of
by
Seija Rankin
Designers
Rebecca Taylor Designs Our Dream Wardrobe—& Gives Us A Jacket Obs...
One of the sappy (but true!) things we've learned from doing the NYFW rounds is that each designer's collection is truly special in its own way. But, that
by
Seija Rankin
Designers
Watch Rebecca Taylor's Runway Show — & Win The Best. Giveaway. EVER.
There are a lot of parts to Fashion Week that sort of make it feel like a dream. The lights, the people, the sky-high heels that no mere mortal could
by
Carlye Wisel
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Dec 26 2012
We know you're gonna be dressed to the nines this New Year's Eve, so why not win a little something? Rebecca Taylor is giving away a $200 gift certificate
by
Seija Rankin
New York
We've Got Your Chance To Get Styled By Rebecca Taylor—Tonight!
It's safe to say that Rebecca Taylor knows a thing or two about putting together an outfit. The Kiwi-turned-New Yorker is the queen of all things
by
Seija Rankin
Designers
Rebecca Taylor Preps You For A Hawaiian Vacay — Brings Back Bleac...
There's the type of fashion fan among us who appreciates the avant-garde, cut-and-slashed, is-that-a-hat-or-a-skirt trend, but stocks her closets with
by
Connie Wang
Los Angeles
Rashida Jones Romps (And Rocks!) At Rebecca Taylor's New Digs
For Rebecca Taylor's first foray into La La Land retail, champagne was swilled (Veuve, no less), celebs like Emma Roberts and Kristen Bell were spotted,
by
Brenna Egan
Los Angeles
Rebecca Taylor Opens First L.A. Shop On Robertson
We’ve always looked to Rebecca Taylor when it comes to ultra-feminine, desk-to-dinner ensembles, so obviously we were super-psyched to hear that the
by
Laura Yacoe
Events
Forget Cabs, New York Fashion Week Will Have Designer Bikes You C...
Here's another bike story for today for all you peddle heads. WWD reports that New York Fashion is getting a lot more carbon conscious thanks to The
by
Kristian Laliberte
Politics
Rebecca Taylor Makes Sparkly, Swarovski-Bedazzled Tights
Our relationship with tights and hosiery oscillate between loving how they allow us to wear our skirts throughout the winter months, and hating how a tiny
by
Connie Wang
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted