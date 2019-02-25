Was Noah Centineo Spotted Canoodling With Lily Collins At A Post-Oscars Party?

Good Trouble star Noah Centineo is the internet’s boyfriend, but is he also Lily Collins’ boyfriend?
According to The Daily Mail, Centineo and Collins were spotted hanging out at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, where they snapped some pics on the red carpet.
So, are these two “red carpet official"? Before we jump to conclusions, let's examine the facts.
The Vanity Fair party is not the first time that Centineo and Collins have hung out. Centineo recently directed and starred alongside Collins in a music video for ARTY’s “Save Me Tonight.” Just last week, Collins slid into Centineo’s Instagram comments, writing on his Calvin Klein ad, "I never look that good when I lounge." Like a true Peter Kavinsky, Centineo wrote back “Oh please,” with a very intriguing fire emoji.
Collins has also appeared on Centineo's Instagram in a cute way.
"Take a picture with our baby," Centineo wrote in the Instagram caption of him and Collins with (someone else's adorable) child.
As sweet as a coupling between Centineo and Collins would be, the truth seems simple: they share the same manager and, according to a representative for Centineo, have become good friends.
Collins isn't the only person that Centineo was previously linked to turned out to be more platonic than romantic. Lana Condor, who plays Centineo's To All The Boys love interest, was connected to him because of their cutesy Instagram posts and sizzling onscreen chemistry. However, Condor has a boyfriend, and both said that while there's a lot of love between them, it's not of the romantic kind.
"[Lana is] in a relationship and super happy, he's an amazing guy and she's like so over the moon about it," Centineo told E! News. "I think we look at each other more like brother and sister."
Maybe it's time we let Centineo have friends who are girls? I mean, he's already dating the whole internet.
