Noah Centineo Adds Director To His Resume

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Noah Centineo has stepped behind the camera to direct ARTY’s new music video for his track “Save Me Tonight.” As fitting for the man who starred in not one but two Netflix YA films last summer (the other being Sierra Burgess Is A Loser), the video is a tale of high school angst, friendship, and redemption.
Featuring Lily Collins, who also stars in Ted Bundy flick Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Centineo uses one of John Hughes' favorite tropes and frames Collins as a girl misunderstood by the popular clique at her high school. At one point in the video, a particularly cruel dude dumps an entire bag of trash on her head. Yikes! Let’s hope, for Collins’ sake, that this was clean garbage?
Fortunately, the film ends like all good YA movies should: with a happy ending that’s the perfect dose of revenge and straight-up friendship. Centineo, who plays a character in the music video, bonds with Collins’ character and helps her create a color canon that spews bright powder on her tormentors.
I think the garbage thing is worse, but hey — it’s something!
Centineo took to Twitter to share his excitement over his music video debut.
“I convinced @artymusic to let me direct the music video for Save Me Tonight and somehow @lilycollins agreed to star in it with a bunch of our friends. (I might be in it too) So stoked to share with y’all, let me know what you think!”
“What I love about 'Save Me Tonight' is that it came to be through friendship," the actor told the outlet. "It was a perfect scenario for friends to come together and create. That’s truly what I’m here for."
While Centineo is sitting in a new chair on set, he will be stepping into a tried-and-true role soon. He’ll reprise his Fosters character, Jesus, on Freeform’s spin-off Good Trouble this season.
Check out "Save Me Tonight" below.
