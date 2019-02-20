Lily Collins & Noah Centineo Are Flirt-Fighting On Instagram

When the internet's boyfriend, Noah Centineo, was revealed to be the newest member of the Calvin Klein family, social media understandably lost its mind. Among the throng of compliments came one, however, that feels like a Netflix romance come to life.
Actress Lily Collins posted a comment under a particularly — um — nice Instagram photo of Centineo sitting shirtless on a chair in his Calvin Klein Jeans, as one does. Buried under a flurry of adoration and thirsty comments, Collins wrote, "I never look that good when I lounge."
The To All The Boys I've Loved Before star responded to her comment with a cheeky, "Oh please" and a fire emoji.
This isn't the first time the pair have interacted, as the two acted in ARTY's music video "Save Me Tonight." It also was Centineo's directorial debut. In the video, Centineo comforts Collins, who is being bullied in high school. The two, along with friends, decide to get back at the bullies by pulling a very colorful prank.
Following the shoot, Centineo posted a photo with Collins of the two posing with a baby, with the caption, "Take a picture with our baby" and tagged Collins.
But while we'd all like to get our hopes up for the two to make it official (they look so good together!) Centineo is notably a huge flirt, hence his "internet boyfriend" nickname. He even has a "baby voice" to go along with it, specifically for flirting purposes. And to top it all off, we know his type — as he revealed that he finds Selena Gomez "gorgeous" via an Instagram comment — so it's unclear whether his flirtation with Collins is the real deal.
But regardless, their chemistry is palpable enough to warrant a rom-com of their own, no?
