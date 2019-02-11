After An Ordeal, Bebe Rexha Feels Like A Princess In Her Red Grammys Dress

Last month, "I'm A Mess" singer Bebe Rexha, admitted she had a hard time finding a dress to wear to the Grammys, thanks to the fashion industry's well-documented issue with sizeism (despite 67% of women being a size 12 or larger).
The star uploaded a video to Twitter, lamenting her issues and captioned the tweet: "I'm sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys."
Advertisement
Well, on Sunday, Rexha did, in fact, go to the Grammys wearing a designer who did agree to dress her "size 8 ass." She chatted with Ryen Seacrest on E! Live From The Red Carpet Grammy Awards about the ordeal, sharing that Christian Siriano, Karl Lagerfeld, Jeremy Scott, and Moschino all offered to dress her. When Seacrest asked if any designers tried to back peddle on their decision not to dress her after her Twitter video went viral, she admitted some did but wouldn't say who.
"I can't believe I'm finally nominated for two Grammys," she told Seacrest. "This is my Cinderella moment." Her dress makes her feel like a princess and she finally feels like she's being appreciated for her craft. "I hate being stuck in a box. I just want to make changes and make whatever I feel. It's dope," she said. "It's cool to be writing for herself" — yeah, especially when you have designers who will dress you.
"I love my body and want other girls to love their bodies," she said. "I just want to work with people who love me for me."
Advertisement