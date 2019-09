After The Oscars, Is Lady Gaga Any Closer To An EGOT?

She received two nominations for A Star Is Born , one for Best Actress (showing that she is taken seriously among her peers as an actor), and one for Best Original Song (for " Shallow ," obviously). This is her third nomination — she was previously up for Best Original Song at the 2016 Oscars for "'Til It Happens To You," a haunting accompaniment to the documentary The Hunting Ground. Now the question remains: If she wins an Oscar — how long will it be, exactly, before Gaga earns a full EGOT — an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony?