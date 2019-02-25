After The Oscars, Is Lady Gaga Any Closer To An EGOT?

UPDATE: This article was originally published February 22 at 5:45 p.m. ET.
It officially happened. Little Monsters everywhere waited with baited breath and now Lady Gaga finally has an Oscar. The singer/actress won for Best Original Song at the 2019 Oscars, along with her writing partner Mark Ronson. But it doesn't mean Gaga's got an EGOT. Yet.
She received two nominations for A Star Is Born, one for Best Actress (showing that she is taken seriously among her peers as an actor), and one for Best Original Song (for "Shallow," obviously). This is her third nomination — she was previously up for Best Original Song at the 2016 Oscars for "'Til It Happens To You," a haunting accompaniment to the documentary The Hunting Ground. Now the question remains: If she wins an Oscar — how long will it be, exactly, before Gaga earns a full EGOT — an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony?
Currently, Lady Gaga only has a Grammy. (Well, to be exact, she has nine. Two of said Grammys are for "Shallow," which all but cements a lock for Best Original Song at the Oscars.) So, should she win an Academy Award for A Star Is Born — either for Best Original Song or Best Lead Actress — she will still need to win an Emmy and a Tony to complete her EGOT track.
Broadway, and a subsequent Tony, seems to be a logical next step for an Oscar winner, doesn’t it? Whether she wins or not, Gaga has publicly manifested a desire to get on Broadway in the near future. In a Variety Actors on Actors interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda in late 2018, she said she would “absolutely” do Broadway if given the opportunity. Rosie O’Donnell also teased a Broadway revival of Funny Girl in October of last year, according to Broadway World, in which Gaga would play Fanny Brice and O’Donnell would play her mother, though there has been no official confirmation of the revival.
As far as an Emmy goes, Gaga does have some prior television experience. She has been nominated for an Emmy three times, all for her musical specials, such as her 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show. So, if she pulls off another dazzling televised musical performance, it’s possible she could add an Emmy to her repertoire.
Gaga has also won an award for capital-A Acting on TV before. In 2015, she played a vampire in American Horror Story: Hotel and won a Golden Globe for her role the following year. Gaga could conceivably return to the AHS franchise, or she could follow in the footsteps of other Oscar winners such as Renee Zellweger, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman to do a more prestige-y, Emmy bait series.
Will it be enough to EGOT? Only time will tell.
