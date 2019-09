Cocktail dresses make up the majority of Rose Ceremony style with the exception of night one where most contestants opt for gowns. The dresses are meant to be showstoppers, a few extra feathers to put on a proper peacock in hopes of being memorable since their personalities have barely had time to shine and a lot is weighing on style and flare. The contestants buy their own outfits for the show and it usually comes at a steep cost — but at least they can take comfort in knowing that if they don’t end up with The Bachelor himself, at least they’ve got some bomb new additions to their closets. Here are 21 dresses to pack along for the ride.