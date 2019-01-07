Tonight we will embark on the process (sorry, journey) of drinking several glasses of red wine as we watch a man who doesn’t know what he wants make questionable choices in a new season of The Bachelor. We can't help it. Week after week we tune in to see which relationships progress and which ultimately flop, with each episode concluding in a supremely high-stakes Rose Ceremony, where the lead hands out flowers to women who he wants to continue getting to know. Oh, the anticipation!