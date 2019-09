Five short days ago, Ariana Grande revealed something big on Instagram. No, it wasn't an engagement ring , a forearm tattoo , or a new song — it was a haircut . The queen of pop music and shady tweets debuted the short new look (sans ponytail!) on her feed and it's since racked up almost five million likes. When we asked her hairstylist Josh Liu about the change he not only said it was legit (read: not a wig), but that it was for "a new project." It certainly sounded mysterious, but it's all making sense now. It appears to be a selfie snapped while filming her new "Thank U, Next" music video — and here's how fans figured it out.