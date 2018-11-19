The Most Inspiring Gratitude Quotes To Share On Instagram This Thanksgiving

View this post on Instagram

* ? drop* Okay, so instead of going through an existential crisis now that season three of our podcast is officially over, why don’t you celebrate with us? We just hit ONE MILLION DOWNLOADS! Take the advice that Deun Ivory (@deunivory) shared with us in our final episode (link in bio)?? and please share one #BGIOPodcast moment that got you together, healed you, or made you say amen below ?? P.S. Peek at our IG Stories for an amazing way to hang with 1/2 of our dynamic podcast duo soon — Deun’s coming to ATL!?? #BlackGirlInOmPodcast