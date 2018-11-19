The Most Inspiring Gratitude Quotes To Share On Instagram This Thanksgiving

If we're being honest, it can sometimes be hard to feel grateful when it seems like the world is falling apart.
Over the last few months, the news have been grim. We’ve witnessed mass shootings, continued threats against reproductive rights, anti-Semitic and racist crimes, and climate change-induced natural disasters – to name a few.
But it’s during these trying times that it becomes increasingly important to practice gratitude. Whether or not you're a fan of the Thanksgiving holiday, this time of year is a perfect chance to reflect on all of the things we have to be grateful for in our lives. Despite the inevitable negativity in the world, we always have an opportunity to focus on the good.
Advertisement
If you need some inspiration for bringing some extra positivity into your life and those around you, these gratitude quotes are perfect for spreading the love. Whether you want to share them on your Instagram feed, send one to a friend who’s struggling, or write them down in your planner, these quotes remind us to be grateful for all that we have.
1. “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” — Oprah Winfrey
2. "I have what I have and I am happy. I've lost what I've lost and I am still happy." — Rupi Kuar
3. “‘Thank you’ is the best prayer that anyone could say. I say that one a lot. Thank you expresses extreme gratitude, humility, understanding.” — Alice Walker
4. "Be grateful and immerse yourself in the moment because that's all you have." — Deun Ivory
View this post on Instagram
* ? drop* Okay, so instead of going through an existential crisis now that season three of our podcast is officially over, why don’t you celebrate with us? We just hit ONE MILLION DOWNLOADS! Take the advice that Deun Ivory (@deunivory) shared with us in our final episode (link in bio)?? and please share one #BGIOPodcast moment that got you together, healed you, or made you say amen below ?? P.S. Peek at our IG Stories for an amazing way to hang with 1/2 of our dynamic podcast duo soon — Deun’s coming to ATL!?? #BlackGirlInOmPodcast
5. “We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude." — Cynthia Ozick
6. “The more grateful I am, the more beauty I see." — Mary Davis
7. “I don't have to chase extraordinary moments to find happiness — it's right in front of me if I'm paying attention and practicing gratitude." — Brené Brown
8. 'Be happy with what you have while working for what you want.' — Helen Keller
9. “In the end, maybe it’s wiser to just keep saying thank you, forever and sincerely, for as long as we have voices.” — Elizabeth Gilbert
Advertisement
10. “We are all more blind to what we have than to what we have not.” — Audre Lorde
11. "Gratitude is looking on the brighter side of life, even if it means hurting your eyes." — Ellen DeGeneres
12. "Smile. Every thank you is a blessing." — Cleo Wade
Advertisement