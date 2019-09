Every year on Thanksgiving, the United American Indians of New England holds its own commemoration — a protest and march known as the National Day of Mourning in Plymouth, MA. Kisha James, a 17-year-old high school student of Lakota and Wampanoag descent, has been attending the Thanksgiving Day protests her whole life. She shared her story and what it means to her to be a Native American woman on Thanksgiving with Refinery29.As told to Lilli Petersen and edited for length and clarity.I remember vividly my first Thanksgiving in elementary school. The teacher sat the entire kindergarten class down and asked us to share what we were thankful for and talk about what we were going to do to celebrate that Thursday.Everybody else before me was like, "Oh, I’m going to be traveling to see my family," or "I’m going to be eating this amazing Thanksgiving dinner." When it got to me, of course, I didn't have those traditions to share. Instead, I was attending a protest. It wasn't until that moment, when I was around other children, that I really realized my family did something very different from them on Thanksgiving.Each Thanksgiving, we celebrate the Day of Mourning. Well, it’s not really celebrated, but it happens on the fourth Thursday of November — and it’s basically a reaction to the traditional Thanksgiving myth that the Pilgrims came over, landed on Plymouth Rock, and then sat down with the Indians and had a giant dinner. And they all got along, happily ever after, and that’s how America was created.The Day Of Mourning is a time for us Native Americans to voice our stories and views because, for the rest of the year, it seems that we’re often marginalized or aren’t featured in the media. It’s a day for a celebration of indigenous people, but it's also a day of mourning the loss of our ancestors and the loss of our country and lands.