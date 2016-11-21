It’s very difficult growing up as a Native American youth in this country, because you feel like your people are basically invisible. So, by extension, you feel sort of invisible, like you’re caught between these two worlds, and you’re not really sure which one to follow.



Because I’m a light-skinned Native American, I had this weird psychological complex going on for a while in middle school where I was sort of thinking that I could pass as a white person. I think that middle school is when most people go through weird change in their lives — I lost my way a little bit.



There was a point where I was kind of ashamed that I didn’t celebrate the normal Thanksgiving. When people asked me, I would lie and say that I was doing something else, like going to see my family, because explaining it was so much harder than just going along with what everyone else was doing. I don’t think that there was ever a point where I really wanted to do this, but it was a mix between peer pressure and sort of losing myself in general — forgetting who I was, my racial and cultural identity.



At the time, my mom's response was, "We have to go and do this. This needs to be told." I don’t think she ever really realized how lost I was at that point in terms of my cultural identity, but she could see that I was struggling with it a little bit. She knew that by going to the National Day of Mourning I would refind myself. It’s a time when I refind my cultural heritage and reground myself in it.

