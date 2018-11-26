Holiday tunes may already be pumping out of the speakers at our local grocery stores, but we're not out of the Cyber Week woods yet. Cyber Monday sales are here to conclude the shopping weekend marathon and we're stoked to report they're ending things with a bang. Case in point, Amazon's bevy of deals today.
We know you're already busy scouting out the deals of the day for an instant pot, but don't skimp past the fashion sales. Now's the ideal time to stock up on everything you'll need to get through the winter. For Cyber Monday, you can shop winter fashion picks for up to 30% off and shop Amazon's brands for up to 50% off. Meaning those cozy Lark & Ro sweaters, puffer coats on puffer coats, and cold-weather friendly boots can all be found for truly affordable prices.
If you missed the major Cyber Monday sale, don't fret, Amazon is offering daily deals through the holiday season on its deals page, here.
