Trump Threatens To Cut Federal Funding For California Amid Latest Wildfires

Wildfires are burning throughout Northern and Southern California. The Camp Fire, north of Sacramento, has killed nine people, and left countless more homeless. The Washington Post reports that the town of Paradise is almost completely destroyed. Near Los Angeles, the Woosley and Hill Fires are devastating neighborhoods, including Thousand Oaks, which is still grieving over this week’s mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill. Here’s what President Donald Trump had to say in reaction to the devastating fire that has burned more than 100,000 acres and put over a quarter of a million people under evacuation orders:
“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” Trump tweeted this morning. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”
Scientists point to climate change as the reason for the outbreak in forest fires along the West Coast. “Drier areas become drier,” notes the Union of Concerned Scientists, a non-profit collective of private and academic climate scientists. Incidences of wildfires are also projected to rise in the upcoming years.
Trump has declared a state of emergency for California, which enables the state to request funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist the numerous government, state, and private agencies working to put out the fires.
California’s new governor-elect Gavin Newsom wrote that “CA mourns tonight.”
If you live in or near affected areas, please stay alert. Prepare to evacuate. Listen to local authorities. https://t.co/FgTXvW8MgB
Celebrities, state politicians, and climate change experts quickly denounced Trump’s comments. Some noted the insensitivity of his tweet in the wake of multiple deaths and homelessness while others asserted that he is factually incorrect regarding the causes of wildfires.
Responses from Katy Perry, John Legend, Ava DuVernay, and others blasted Trump’s lack of compassion.
This is an absolutely heartless response. There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters. https://t.co/DJ4PN26bLZ— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 10, 2018
Our National Embarrassment can't bring himself to show some empathy to Californians dealing with a horrific disaster. https://t.co/WwLA7UTI8c— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 10, 2018
This man is demented. Never stop saying it. https://t.co/EmjA7gLoVA— Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 10, 2018
Hey buddy think long and hard how empty your coffers would be without federal taxes from California the 6th largest economy in THE WORLD.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 10, 2018
1. Zero consolation to those who have lost life & property.— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) November 10, 2018
2. The Bureau of Land Management's budget is determined by Congress.
3. Your own proposed BLM budget fails to properly fund prevention.
4. The mismanagement is a GOP Congress that refuses give BLM the resources it needs.
Honestly thought this one was from a parody account. The city is on fire and people and animals are dying. https://t.co/qjuaSheDJe— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 10, 2018
