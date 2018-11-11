Trump Threatens To Cut Federal Funding For California Amid Latest Wildfires

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018
CA mourns tonight -- for the lives lost and communities consumed by these devastating fires.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 10, 2018
If you live in or near affected areas, please stay alert. Prepare to evacuate. Listen to local authorities. https://t.co/FgTXvW8MgB
This is an absolutely heartless response. There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters. https://t.co/DJ4PN26bLZ— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 10, 2018
Our National Embarrassment can't bring himself to show some empathy to Californians dealing with a horrific disaster. https://t.co/WwLA7UTI8c— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 10, 2018
This man is demented. Never stop saying it. https://t.co/EmjA7gLoVA— Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 10, 2018
Hey buddy think long and hard how empty your coffers would be without federal taxes from California the 6th largest economy in THE WORLD.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 10, 2018
1. Zero consolation to those who have lost life & property.— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) November 10, 2018
2. The Bureau of Land Management's budget is determined by Congress.
3. Your own proposed BLM budget fails to properly fund prevention.
4. The mismanagement is a GOP Congress that refuses give BLM the resources it needs.
Honestly thought this one was from a parody account. The city is on fire and people and animals are dying. https://t.co/qjuaSheDJe— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 10, 2018