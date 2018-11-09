When we sit down in front of our televisions to watch the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, we're left with lots of questions. How heavy are those wings? Up to 15 pounds. Are those real diamonds on the Fantasy Bra? Yes. And finally, what the hell did they use to make the models look that good? The truth: The women you see on the screen are naturally gorgeous. (Plus, they have a facialist, spray tanner, and personal trainer on speed dial in the weeks before the show.) But before the Angels head down the runway, they also face a village of makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists who make sure they're looking their best for the televised event.
This year the team included makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and celebrity stylist Anthony Turner, among many more. Both pros set out to enhance each model's inner glow and natural hair texture because, of course, these ladies already have have gorgeous skin and hair. But the products used backstage at the Novemeber 8 taping gave them that extra boost. Ahead, the Angel-approved beauty products you need to copy the look from the 2018 VS Fashion Show.
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs on December 2, 1o p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.
