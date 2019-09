For the show's sixth season , embracing that power was more important than ever because Underwood is now *Madam President* after her husband resigned from the nation's most powerful position last season . Underwood's new hairstyle had to convey not only power, but also the strength and authority worthy of a competent American president. (Imagine that.) Wright's hairstylist on the show, Kristen Saia , thought a blonde, blunt bob that hit right at the jawline was just the right style for the job. "The presidential hair this year was definitely premeditated," Saia says. "It felt like the right time for her character to have this strong appearance. In past seasons, she has had many different short hairstyles, and we felt this look was the natural progression [her hair] would take if she were to let the layers grow out. Our goal was to keep it simple but strong."