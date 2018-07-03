I Wanted A Major Hair Change — So I Chopped Off My Hair & Went Platinum

For 27 years, I’ve had the same hair: Brown, long, and comfortable. I never imagined myself cutting it above my shoulders, let alone going platinum blonde. But recently, I just felt like I needed to make a major change. Every other aspect of my life had become so routine: I went grocery shopping at the same store every Sunday, bought the same types of food, prepped the same meals, hung out at the same bars. I felt like a hair makeover could be just what I needed to break out of my rut and, coupled with the fact that I'm started to experience the premature grey hair that runs in my family, I decided there was no time like the present to take the plunge.