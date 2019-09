I Got Gray Box Braids For Summer — & It Completely Changed My Routine

"I watched a lot of YouTube videos about transitioning and styling," she says. "I thought going natural was going to be super hard. I got a haircut and loved how my face looked." Although her curls are hidden in her braids (for now), she still holds on to that same confidence — which helped her choose this bold summer style. "My hair is pretty and feral. When I was younger, I really wanted to fit in with a relaxer," she says. "Now, I want to stand out. I love myself just the way I am – big, complicated hair and all."