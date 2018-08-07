I Cut Off 24 Inches Of Hair — & Here's What I Look Like Now

See more about this Episode
As easy as it may be to save hair inspiration photos while scrolling through Instagram, it's not as simple to actually book the appointment for your own transformation. Like many of us, Mickie Garcia found herself stuck in her hair comfort zone for years... until she decided to finally make a big change. "I'm trying to do something a little bit more creative," she says "A little bit more daring."
But Garcia didn't just make the decision to get a new haircut — she took it to the next level by chopping off 24 inches (!), and added on the latest edgy hair trend, too. "The undercut will be a big change from what I've had in the past," she says. "I feel like if you have shaved hair, it lends itself to more edgy looks." Inspired by her two best friends — both of which just cut their hair short, too — Garcia made her way to the New York location of Spoke & Weal salon and directly into hairstylist Jay Braff's chair. Press play above for all the details — and the stunning before and after.
