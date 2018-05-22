The Drastic Hair Transformation I Can Hide With A Single Hair Flip

This look isn’t for everyone, but that’s kind of what I love about it. I can be bold and show off this unconventional look, or flip my hair over and hide the shaved part. Sometimes people tell me they prefer my hair the old way, so I have to tell them that feeling like myself doesn’t always align with what other people prefer. How I choose to express myself isn’t about whether or not I am perceived as beautiful — it’s about being able to feel like myself.