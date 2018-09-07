The Real Reason Why I Cut 3 Feet Off My Hair

The cut had a significant meaning, but I also wanted to shed my college look — or at least look like I'm allowed to be in a bar. (I am 21, after all.) Having long hair made me not want to try anything new, but with short hair, I’ve been trying new things and feel more confident in myself. I recommend a big hair change for anyone who wants to mark a new phase of their life, whether it's long enough to be donated or not. By the time my hair gets long again, it’s a sign I’ve settled into another routine — and when that happens, you can bet the next cut will shake it up again.