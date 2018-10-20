Disney Is Opening A Nature Resort In Florida & We Already Have Ideas

View this post on Instagram

Disney is so much more than just the parks. Did you know that the Wilderness Lodge (and Campgrounds) have a boat to and from the Magic Kingdom? One of our favorite things to do is to take the boat from MK to Wilderness for a meal and/or drinks. It's such a beautiful, quiet resort with trails and natural like features to take a step back from the craziness of the rest Disney World. ✨⠀ •⠀ Have you ever visited the Wilderness Lodge? What about the other hotels on property? Which one is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below! ✨⠀ •⠀ •⠀ #wildernesslodge #lovefl #flliving #orlandoiswonderful #orlandolife #wanderlust #waltdisneyworld #wdw #disney #disneygirl #disneylove #disneyparks #disnerd #disneyphoto #passholderlife #passholder #annualpassholder #wdwpassholder #disneyside #disneypics #localorlandotourist #igers_wdw #orlandoflorida #nature #waterfall #disneyhotel #beautiful #naturalbeauty #wilderness #orlandohotel