Disney Is Opening A Nature Resort In Florida & We Already Have Ideas

In a press release on Thursday, Disney confirmed a brand new nature-themed resort will open to the public in 2022. Situated along the shore of Florida’s Bay Lake, the newest addition to the Disney parks family will sleep 900 guests and strive to incorporate the natural landscape into its construction. “This resort experience will be a celebration of Walt Disney’s lifelong love and respect for nature, with some fun and even surprising accommodation types that families will find irresistible,” said Terri Schultz, senior vice president of Disney Vacation Club.
Surprising nature-themed accommodations? My imagination might be running away from me here, but I’d love to sleep in a cave by a waterfall like Simba’s lion pride. Considering views of the existing Wilderness Lodge, this may not be far off.
It would be great to sleep in tree house lodging on the branches of Pocahontas’s grandmother/mighty oak, a Frozen-themed ice castle, a Moana-style magical waterbed, or Aladdin-themed cave of enchanted artifacts. Disney, if you’re reading this, I’m open for brainstorming anytime as you craft this newest nature-themed park.
Disney also revealed more information about their long-rumored Star Wars themed resort, and it is set to be a science fiction lover’s dream. The resort will be a fully immersive experience, meaning that guests will “depart together for a multi-day adventure aboard their starship,” and become citizens of the galaxy through total role-play, including galaxy-appropriate costumes.
