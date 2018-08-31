In the world of adulthood, PTO is some of the most valuable currency. But that also means we're often unsure about the best way to spend it. Gamble in Vegas? Lounge around on the beach in Mexico? Wander the wild streets of New Orleans? While all those trips offer plenty of fun, there's only one destination that provides all the relaxation, entertainment, nostalgia, and feeling of utter freedom from the stressors of adulthood: Walt Disney World.
We know what you might be thinking: Walt Disney World is for kids. But the truth is, you don't need to be a kid or even have a kid to get the most out of your visit. From the eccentric restaurants to the over-the-top thrill rides, it's the one place where you can leave all your responsibilities behind and discover your #happyplace. Ahead, we rounded up the top attractions waiting for you at each Walt Disney World Theme Park. Get ready to call your fam and tell them you won't be home for the holidays — this is the best way to spend all your PTO.