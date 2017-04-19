Disney's Newest Hotel Could Take You To A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Disneyland and Walt Disney World's respective Star Wars Lands are set to open in 2019. But in addition to attractions, plenty of stormtroopers, and (very) long lines, there's some major news for die-hard Star Wars fans: WDW News Today reports that Walt Disney World in Florida may be getting an all-inclusive Star Wars hotel connected to its Hollywood Studios park.
According to the theme park blog, Disney has already started surveying guests (via a third-party company, to keep things on the down-low) about the possible addition. Disney is so serious about it, in fact, that it's even put together mock-ups of what the resort hotel would look like — so we're guessing it's not just an idea at this point. It's probably been moved from the drawing board to the focus-group stage.
Advertisement
Here's what we know so far. If (when) it's built, the Starship — which isn't the official name just yet — would include two-night immersive stays at the resort. Guests would be part of a "story-driven entertainment experience" that unfolds as the two days progress. Of course, there would be plenty of Star Wars characters walking around for photo ops.
WDW News Today adds that participation is optional; visitors can also just observe the action from afar. Activities include lightsaber and flight training, a chance to explore starships, and even personalized top-secret missions. Since it's an all-inclusive experience, guests would get all their meals included (with buffet options and character dining plans on the menu) and access to the pool and fitness center, too. The best part may be the cantina, though, which is sure to be painstakingly recreated to look just like the one in the film.
Like all things Disney, though, this won't come cheap. WDW News Today estimates that the packages could range from $900 to $1,000 per guest. However, those prices would include admission to Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios as well as the new Star Wars Land when it opens.
The site stresses that all of these Star Wars delights are still in development. Although with details this specific, we wouldn't be surprised if Disney made a huge announcement about the hotel before Star Wars Land's 2019 debut.
Advertisement