According to Pinterest, a lot of new costume trends have hit search bars, but you'll find that most have been on your radar for a lot longer than the month of October. From troublemaking teenagers in Riverdale to fallen medalists in I,Tonya, there are plenty of badass options to choose from. Don't worry: If you're not in the mood to replicate a pop culture moment, the DIY-friendly website says there is one surprisingly popular animal costume right now that will have you racing to the craft store before the 31st. But the best part of everything ahead? You can rock them all without being offensive to anyone.
Ready to find your perfect fit? Keep clicking for the most popular Halloween costumes on Pinterest.