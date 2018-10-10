5 Black Panther Halloween Costumes Without The Cosplay

The moment Black Panther lit up the big screen, we knew it wouldn't be the last time the world would see of its characters. “Our aesthetic was always to bring about positive visuals to the African diaspora in this country,” the film's costume designer Ruth E. Carter told Refinery29 in February, ahead of the movie's premiere. “And to dispel stereotypes. To be about a forward-thinking community that empowered the Black community, women, and even natural hair.”
Carter's efforts didn't go unnoticed, as fans attended the theater dressed like their favorite characters, added them to their nails, and even getting #WakandaForever-inspired tattoos. Though the effects of the movie will ripple through Hollywood for years to come, the same can be said of choosing a Black Panther-themed costume this Halloween. We're guessing there will be a significant uptick, not just in dressing like the actual superhero, but the supporting cast, too. If you've got your heart set on transforming into Shuri, Nakia, and Okoye, there's no need to scrub Etsy for vintage threads to rival what we saw in the film.
Ahead, we've found pieces that will work for October 31 and beyond.