How To Dress As A Character Of Color This Halloween (Without Being Problematic)

People/characters of color are more than their skin color and hair. They foster their own sense of style and individuality, especially if they’ve reached celebrity status. For example, these three white guys nailed their Migos costumes without corny wigs or facepaint. It worked because they captured Migos’ gaudy fashion aesthetic and accessorized with big chains, face tattoos, and sunglasses. The best Halloween costumes are the ones where you commit yourself to the character completely, not just the visual details. The trick is to make it uniquely yours. Put your own spin on it. Act. Perform. Draw people in. If you really think that the only way to pull off a Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba) costume from Orange is the New Black is to paint your face brown, you lack the ingenuity required to even participate in Halloween, anyway.