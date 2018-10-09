The Ultimate Beyoncé OTR & Beychella Costume Guide

Queen Bey has done more in the past year or so than many of us will do in our entire lifetime. She gave birth two cute babies. She renewed her vows after 10 years of marriage with her husband, Jay Z. She’s also been doing the thing she does best: putting on amazing live shows. Bey became the first Black woman to headline Coachella at this year’s festival — and made the case for us not even calling it Coachella anymore. It's Beychella now. She dropped a joint album, Everything Is Love, with Jay, and the two of them are currently embarking on a world tour together. She’s been serving some serious looks the whole time.
The saying goes that we all have the same amount of hours in the day in Beyoncé, but it's unlikely anyone could fill her shoes. Nevertheless, that doesn't stop anyone from trying on the one night of the year when you get to be anybody you want. With that in mind, we've put together a guide to pulling off Beyoncé's looks so you can stunt with the best of them this year.
Before we get started, there are some essentials that you are going to need for all of these choices. Bey does not step foot on a stage without a pair of dance tights. Try to find the shade that most closely matches your skin tone, and they won’t take away from your costume. If anything, they add an elegant touch. You’re also going to need a textured blonde wig. Make sure it’s fully secured so that you hit your choreography without any malfunctions. Beyoncé snatches enough wigs for all of us. There is no need to snatch your own.
Now that you’ve got your basics covered, you’re ready to slay Halloween.