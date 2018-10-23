This year, 7.2 million adults plan to dress up like a witch for Halloween. According to the National Retail Federation, the magical look remains one of the most popular costumes of all time. But are we surprised?
Witches continue to be a topic of fascination in pop culture no matter how many decades — even centuries — pass. American Horror Story had an entire season about witches. The '90s hit Charmed is getting a reboot for the millennial generation. Even Sabrina the Teenage Witch is back by popular demand. Sure, witches are an easy default Halloween costume, but they're also a worthwhile classic.
Thanks to the aforementioned TV shows and plenty of movies revolving around magic, there exists a feast of cool witches worth being for Halloween — and not one includes painting your entire face green and carrying a wooden broomstick to the bar. Although for some, being a witch is much more than costume (Wicca and other nature-based faiths aren't a trend), we've curated some of our favorite on-screen iterations to be inspired by this year. Trust us, every last one is pure magic.