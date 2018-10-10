An awards show is a small but welcome distraction amidst the political firestorm we've been entangled in over the past few weeks. Tonight, the 48th annual American Music Awards are kicking off, and the star-studded event is sure to be a spectacle that delivers some (lighter) drama.
A good red carpet is one that gets us speculating: Will nominee Cardi B shadily strut down the carpet in Nicki Minaj's hater merch? Will Taylor Swift open the show in a bold blue gown in solidarity with her newly-public Democratic stance (while Kanye West passive aggressively tweets in his blood red MAGA hat)? Will Ariana and Pete take their PDA-filled relationship to the next phase and arrive in a two-person onesie? The possibilities are endless and, with luck, the fashions will be good.
But the red carpet isn't the only place we're looking for some style tonight. Our fashion queen Tracee Ellis Ross is back for a second round of hosting, and if we could dedicate an entire best dressed list to just the outfit changes we're expecting to see this evening (last year saw 12), we would.
Here's to a night of fashion, groundbreaking achievements (Cardi B and Drake are both tied with eight nominations each), and (hopefully) some good old celebrity shade. Ahead, we're rounding up the looks that got us stopping and staring in all the best ways.