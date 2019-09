A good red carpet is one that gets us speculating: Will nominee Cardi B shadily strut down the carpet in Nicki Minaj's hater merch ? Will Taylor Swift open the show in a bold blue gown in solidarity with her newly-public Democratic stance (while Kanye West passive aggressively tweets in his blood red MAGA hat )? Will Ariana and Pete take their PDA-filled relationship to the next phase and arrive in a two-person onesie? The possibilities are endless and, with luck, the fashions will be good.